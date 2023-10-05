BATH – Ann Hollowood Perkins passed away from natural causes on Oct. 2, 2023. Ann was born May 26, 1930, in Camden, N.J. to Kathleen and Francis Hollowood.

She grew up in Alexandria Bay on the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York. Her father passed away when she was 17, and the family moved to the Rome, N.Y. area, where she attended Holy Names Academy. She then attended Cortland (NY) State Teachers’ College, where she met the love of her life, Wayne L Perkins.

They raised a family in Herkimer, N.Y., where they owned Perkins Buick-Cadillac car dealership. After Wayne’s retirement, they moved to Bath, Maine, and Ann found her second career at Springers Jewelers, where she worked for 15 years and was affectionately known as “Mrs. Springer.”

She was active in the community as a member of the Bath Garden Club, a board member of the Chocolate Church, and involved in fundraising at the Maine Maritime Museum. She loved to travel, with her favorite destination being the west coast of Ireland. Ann was known for her generous spirit, quick wit, and ready sense of humor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne, and her brother, Hugh Hollowood. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Bird and Richard Perkins of Bath and Steven Perkins of Brunswick; and two grandsons, Christopher Bird of Nova Scotia and Kenric Bird of Rumford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct; 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath.

