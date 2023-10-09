Three locals are running for a pair of Topsham Select Board seats in next month’s election.

Anna Callahan, David Kenney and Ryan Holmes are running to take over seats being vacated by Ruth Lyons and David Douglass, both of whom are terming out.

Callahan, who also is running to represent Topsham on the Maine School Administrative District 75 School Board, currently serves on the Community Center Committee and works as a foreign-trade zone administrator for Merck, a pharmaceutical company.

“I have transferable skills, which would be useful as a member of the Select Board, including communication, leadership, management, problem-solving and a strong attention to detail,” Callahan said. “Making a difference by representing the best interest of the people of Topsham is important to me.”

Holmes, 42, identified communication and compromise as two of his priorities if elected to the board.

“Instead of remaining divided, it is important to seek what residents desire,” Holmes said. He added that a priority for him is to “actively listen to our residents’ needs and understand the importance for keeping Topsham rural while allowing growth.”

Holmes owns Sundog Caregiving LLC, a Topsham-based medical marijuana and cannabis retailer.

Holmes, like Callahan, thinks one of the biggest issues facing the town of Topsham is affordable housing. He said he wants to work to address this by balancing affordable housing with business growth.

Attempts to reach Kenney for comment were unsuccessful.

Topsham municipal elections will be held Nov. 7 at Mt. Ararat High School. Absentee ballots can be requested on the town’s website or by calling 725-1719.

