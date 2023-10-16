FREEPORT — Liza Flower and Sophie Bradford each scored two goals to lead Freeport past Fryeburg 6-0 in field hockey action Monday.

Elli Foss added a goal and an assist for Freeport (10-3-1) while Anna Maschino had a goal.

Rayna Wales made 14 saves for Fryeburg (2-11-1).

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 5, BUCKFIELD 1: Wyatt Cassidy and Ben Fournier scored two goals each while Kenny Mecham notched a goal and an assist as the Bobcats took down the Bucks in Richmond.

Zaden and Zander Steele had an assist each for Richmond, which concluded the regular season 13-1. Goalkeeper David Edwards made seven saves.

Justin Lucas was the scorer for Buckfield (12-2). Cayden Durgin had 12 saves for the Bucks.

GIRLS SOCCER

BUCKFIELD 2, RICHMOND 1, 2OT: Brittany Carrier and Chloee Bennett each found the back of the net as the Bucks outlasted the Bobcats in double overtime in Richmond.

Ella Briand scored in the second half for Richmond (7-5) after the teams went into halftime scoreless.

Kianna Finnegan made 10 saves for Buckfield (9-5), and Autumn Lane made nine for Richmond.

