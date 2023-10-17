FREEPORT – Daniel A. Bigley, 80, died at home on Thursday, Oct 1, 2023 afer a long battle with cancer. He was born in Augusta on Feb. 17, 1943, a son of Eileen (Baird) Bigley.

He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1961 where he participated in athletics and was co-captain of the football team in 1960. During a 38-year career in education, interrupted by military service, he was employed by the school departments in Damariscoa, Bristol, Freeport, and Augusta.

Inducted into the Army in 1968, he completed Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Ord, California, followed by Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he received a commission as a second lieutenant. After a 31-month tour of duty he returned to civilian life and resumed his education career.

He was predeceased by his mother, Eileen and her husband James Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 55-years, Zoe Graves Bigley of Freeport, two sons, Geoffrey and his wife Holly of and granddaughter Brooke of Navesink, N.J., Gregory and his wife Cathryn and granddaughter Vika of Freeport, three brothers, Joe Johnson and his wife Robin of Waterville, John Johnson of Winthrop and Charlie Johnson of Wisconsin, one sister, Virginia Stanhope and her husband Gerry of Hallowell, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

