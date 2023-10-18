BRUNSWICK – Rosa Tanael Anderson, 88, passed Oct. 10, 2023, in Brunswick. Rosa was a beautiful lady, a world traveler and community activist. Founding mother of the Philippine American Association.

Born in the Phippines, she married Donald W. Anderson on May 3, 1965. Donald predeceased Rosa in 2018. She became a naturalized citizen in the USA. Rosa attended school and earned her diploma in 1986.

Rosas’ sister, Elizabeth Gallagher, predeceased in 1979, and Cheryl and Windy Gallagher were adopted by Rosa.

Surviving daughters Donna M. Anderson, Cheryl Baggett and Windy Gallagher, surviving sons include Carmelito Tanael, David Anderson and Ernest Anderson. Rosa has grandchildren as follows, Sean M., Harold (Kyle), Kirstin L., and Dustin D. Owen, Jesse Gallagher, Tory and Ronni Pelletier.

Rosa enjoyed her work with Philippine American Association. She was an avid event planner for the education of Philippine culture and family values. Rosa will be missed for many years to come and her influence will go on.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

