Books/Authors

Oct. 26

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 9

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 19

“Legally Blonde” (2001): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 21

“ParaNorman” (2012): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 24

“Frankenstein” (1933): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 26

“Fly Like a Girl” (2019): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 28

“Hocus Pocus” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Oct. 19

Annie Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Evan Haines Quartet: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Oct. 20

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Yard Sauce: 7 p.m., Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. $20 suggested donation. maineshakers.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 21

Roundabout Band, Motor Booty Affair: 6 p.m., Music in Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

JC and the Aces: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Fiddle-icious: 7 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. $20, $15 students, free ages 12 and under. fiddleicious.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Neon Rodeo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 22

Sunday brunch with Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Casco Bay Wind Symphony: 2 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. $13 advance, $15 at door, pay-what-you-can for seniors, free students and children. cascobaywindsymphony.org

The Bradley Jazz Collective: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Oct. 25

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Keys to the City Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $10-$20. erikschurch.com

Oct. 26

Brad Hooper: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Oct. 27

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Stravinsky Octet for Winds: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 28

Toni Lynn Washington: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $20. lennyspub.com

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 29

Toby McAllister: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Gabe Rice: Faculty concert series, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Theater

Through Oct. 22

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Oct. 27-Nov. 4

“Outside Mullingar”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. 16-plus. sacorivertheatre.org

Oct. 27-Nov. 5

“A Winter’s Tale”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Nov. 1 and 3, Russell Hall, USM campus, 24 University Way, Gorham. $18, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre

