We have the opportunity on Nov. 7 to replace the state’s two profit-driven, investor-owned utilities with Pine Tree Power, a nonprofit utility owned by us, the consumers, not wealthy shareholders. By voting ‘yes’ on Question 3, we will not only ensure better rates for all Mainers and fewer outages, but we will also ensure that we can meet our climate and clean energy goals swiftly and justly.

While Maine has a relatively clean electricity supply, it also has the highest use of heating oil (19% of statewide emissions) in the nation and transportation is the largest source of emissions in the state (49% of emissions). To meet climate goals, Maine will need to electrify these sectors and dramatically build out the size of the electric grid.

Pine Tree Power has climate, equity, and labor provisions written into statute. Meanwhile, in the last legislative session alone, Central Maine Power and Versant spent over $771,000 in political lobbying in order to protect and perpetuate some of the worst solar policies in the nation — especially the utilities’ notorious habit of delaying and overcharging projects for interconnection. In 2022, for example, Versant was charging solar operators upwards of $500,000 in interconnection fees. Small scale, less than 50 kilowatt hour projects (enough to power a house or two) cost $10,000 or more in fees.

When it comes to the referendum itself, CMP and Versant have spent nearly $35 million dollars to defeat Pine Tree Power. The Pine Tree Power campaign, in contrast, has raised nearly $500,000 this year from over 1,860 unique donors, 84% of whom live in Maine. This makes it clear that Versant and CMP are more interested in maintaining political power and profits, than in fixing their worst-in-the-nation service. This is a David vs. Goliath battle, with our livelihoods as Mainers at stake.

For years, CMP and Versant have challenged efforts to construct renewable energy projects, boost energy efficiency, and take meaningful climate action in Maine. Instead of working alongside advocacy and community groups to meet our climate goals, they have tried to convince the public that if we give them more time, they’ll fall in line. We don’t have time to wait and see if our investor-owned utilities will fall in line with what is scientifically and socially necessary for us to have a livable future in Maine. This summer we saw record heat and flooding while being inundated by wildfire smoke. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, globally we are at “code red for humanity.”

Pine Tree Power will be legally established and the transition complete within the next three to four years, based on independent analysis by London Economics International, commissioned by Maine’s PUC in 2019. Pine Tree Power has been endorsed by statewide and national environmental groups including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and 350.org.

Pine Tree Power is the best way forward for Maine to meet its climate and clean energy goals. As of 2018, there were just six U.S. communities whose electricity was 100% renewable (Greensburg, Kansas; Georgetown, Texas; Kodiak Island, Alaska; Rock Port, Missouri; Aspen, Colorado; and Burlington, Vermont). What do they have in common? All six have consumer-owned utilities!

Join us in voting YES on Question 3 on Nov. 7.

