A number of years ago, when a group of us were trying to envision and plan for what would become The Gathering Place (TGP), one of the goals that we set forth was that it should be a community. Everyone who participated would feel and, in fact, have ownership of it. We did not want there to be “volunteers and staff” on one hand and “guests “on the other. In our minds, we did not want an “us” and “them” situation.

As time has passed, our then almost pious wish has become a reality. Guests have become volunteers. Volunteers and staff have become friends with guests. Volunteers find their spirits lifted and strengthened by being at TGP. Guests find a safe and warm “home” where they can rest, find a sandwich, play games, talk with friends, work a puzzle, have a cup of coffee or hang out.

This does not mean that everything always runs smoothly — far from it. If a person is having a bad day or mental and physical health issues become unmanageable, someone must deal with the situation. Not infrequently, a guest steps in to help. It was a cold winter night, we were in Warming Center mode, and suddenly, one of our guests had a meltdown. Staff and volunteers began to shift into crisis mode. In the back of the room, another guest popped up and says, “Hey, fella, let’s go outside and have a smoke before you offend everyone in the room.” They went outside, and in a few minutes, they came back in. All was well, and the night proceeded without further incident.

In another case where I was also personally involved, a guest who had arrived in town the night before came in for a cup of coffee. On his way outside, he collapsed into the arms of a staff member. A few guests realized that the man who just passed out had diabetes and needed medical care immediately. These guests sat with him and cared for him until the ambulance arrived. As a result, he received proper treatment and fully recovered. Guests are a vital part of what we do.

However, this is not the only “community” that has evolved. Or perhaps it is better to say the “community” has evolved in other ways. In the beginning, churches in the area formed a community supporting TGP. During the first years of our existence, along with numerous individuals, the faith community provided a significant share of our funding, which is still true today. The Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist church made their Community Center available to TGP. They continued to do so for five years until TGP built its new building next door. All the greater Brunswick churches supported and continue to support TGP’s volunteer efforts. More recently, our community has been joined by Rusty Lantern Markets, who provide us daily with sandwiches and other food items which prove necessary to the food security of our guests.

As time has progressed, a community has formed between TGP and other agencies that serve people in need in our community. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Tedford Housing, Oasis Free Clinic, and Housing Resources for Youth support each other as each agency endeavors to address the needs of people in our area.

We invite you to join our community as well. Stop in for a cup of coffee and some conversation any time. We are open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Consider volunteering at TGP. You will make coffee, heat sandwiches, clean bathrooms, answer the phone, talk to guests, and make yourself generally useful. It is easy. Most of the time, we have fun and meet interesting people. You can work one three-hour shift weekly, or once a month, or be a substitute. If you are interested, contact Jenny Gagan, our Volunteer Coordinator, at (207) 729-0288 during working hours.

Community is good. It makes us all stronger and helps us overcome the forces in the world that threaten to divide us. Come and be a part of the Community at The Gathering Place.

George Hardy is a board member and weekly volunteer at The Gathering Place.

