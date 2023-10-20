AUGUSTA – Peggy Jane Libby passed away on Oct. 12, 2023, at Glenridge Rehab Center in Augusta, at the age of 93. She had been a resident there for many years as she suffered from Alzheimer’s.
She was a lifelong nurse and practiced love and caring to others throughout her life. She loved her family deeply.
Her children Wayne, Jane and her husband Cliff have passed on.
Her son, Randy and her brother, Gibby survive her.
