RUMFORD — A Canton man was fatally shot Monday night in front of the police station during a confrontation with officers from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and the Rumford Police Department.

Sean B. Dyment, 23, brandished a rifle in front of officers at 8:21 p.m. at 150 River St., according to a joint statement by Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan and Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

Police were in front of the station interviewing a person concerned about being followed around town by a vehicle. During the conversation, a vehicle matching the description stopped and Dyment confronted police with a rifle.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort fired shots at Dyment, who was transported by Med-Care Ambulance to the Rumford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, which is standard procedure in for any police-involved shooting.

