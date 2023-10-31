Election letters

To the editor,

I’m writing to voice my support for Rosemarie DeAngelis for South Portland School Board. I have worked with her for years on the Bike/Ped Committee and have found her to be a strong-willed advocate for all our citizens. Having served on volunteer committees, as a city councilor, and as mayor, she understands how to address important issues and foster effective dialogues toward improving our city.

Rosemarie is a strong advocate for quality education for all our citizens and residents. She has been an educator for more than 40 years and understands that we need to adapt to current situations. She is a unifying presence in the asylum population and assists those in need of help integrating into our society.

Rosemarie is also a proponent of affordable housing, and while that may seem outside the purview of the school board, safe and stable homes are essential to raising families. Her empathy and years of experience as a guardian ad litem has given her a deep understanding of the needs of our children.

Jeff Woodbury

South Portland

To the editor,

I am planning to vote for Brendan Williams. I feel his position on affordable housing fits with my strong sentiment that we need housing for people working in the support service industries that we all need, appreciate and depend on.

We hear often that the people representing us believe in the importance of small businesses, but there has been little follow up with creating the housing for people in these jobs. Hence, our work force often has to drive long distances from more rural and affordable towns; drives that are costly, fatiguing and polluting.

Brendan has taken up this cause because he has personal experience with this issue and works with others who have grappled with affordable housing. We don’t want to lose our neighborhood businesses because of lack of staff.

Brendan understands the need for rent stabilization which I was surprised to see that Linda Cohen voted against. Across the country private equity firms are raising rents so high and so quickly resulting in the loss of affordable housing, it’s happened in South Portland.

Brendan supports small businesses, but believes for the benefit of our community that our council needs to be discerning in its support of what types of businesses and the impact of the products or services they provide, therefore I find it disturbing in Linda Cohen’s voting record that she voted against banning flavored vaping tobacco. The argument that such a ban would unduly hurt these businesses should not supersede the risk of threatening our children with addiction to these products.

At one of the forums, Cohen was asked her feelings about the large proposed development in our shipyard area; she declined to commit to even an opinion. To vote for someone to represent us, we need to know what they do and do not support or at least their leanings.

I find Brendan Williams to be a clear advocate for the common good of our greater community and will vote for him and encourage you to do the same.

Linden Thigpen

South Portland

