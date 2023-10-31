Jeanne Margaret Smith, 84, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2023, surrounded by loving family.

Affectionately called a late firecracker, Jeanne was born on July 5, 1939, to Margaret and John Novillis in Medford, Massachusetts. She loved growing up and raising her family in Boston. Jeanne was a lifelong entrepreneur, so after moving to Maine, she ran Atlantic Coastal Printing in Biddeford for over 20 years, where she found most joy in working with the community. As a member of St. Margaret Church, her Catholic faith was central to her life. Jeanne was best known for her spirited Fourth of July parade, legendary Sunday gravy with meatballs and ability to light up any room with laughter. Always the entertainer, she loved nothing more than filling her home with music and spending time with dear friends and family. Her family will always cherish the ruby-like sparkle she brought to every situation.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Richard Smith; her husband, Richard Smith; her brother, John Novillis; and her grandson, Dickie Girard. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Donna Smith and Kimberly Provencher; grandchildren Christopher Girard, Heather Provencher and her husband Francisco Lopez, and Liz Provencher; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Paloma; and many friends.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2023 followed by a luncheon. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best bling to channel Jeanne’s sparkle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. André Health Care in Biddeford, where Jeanne received kind care and loving community in the last year of her life.

