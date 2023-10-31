SACO — Students at Thornton Academy are bringing to the stage a modern version of the Shakespeare classic comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Written in the late 1590s, the original play follows four young Athenian lovers and a group of amateur actors as they become intertwined in the feud between Titania and Oberon, the ruling fairies of the forest. Exploring themes of love, identity, and loyalty, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” offers a comedic look into the complexities of human relationships.

The TA Players are presenting a cooler, hipper version that takes place in the 1960s, a time of peace, love, and tie-dye clothes. Many of the students saw this version at London’s Shakespeare’s Globe during a trip to England in June.

“Our students have been really excited to do this modernized production since they saw it at the Globe Theater – the world’s premier Shakespeare theater,” says Emma Campbell, chair of Thornton’s Arts Department. “Now they can really understand the story and motivations of the characters.”

The production features a student cast of 45, with another 25 working behind the scenes.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs Nov. 17 – 19, at the Harry Garland III Auditorium on the Thornton Campus in Saco. Tickets are $8 and go on sale Nov. 3 at www.thorntonacademy.org/arts

