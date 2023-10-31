Laurette F. Dube, a resident of Biddeford, passed away on Oct. 24, 2023.

She was born on June 13, 1933, in Biddeford, the daughter of Elzear and Marie Anne (Bedard) Ruel. On Nov. 26, 1953, she married Ernest Dube in St. Andres Church, and they were married for 48 years until his passing in 2001.

Laurette found joy in various activities, including knitting, socializing, spending time outdoors, walking, and cherishing moments with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 48 years, Ernest Dube, her daughter Linda St. Ours, and her brother, Brother Robert Ruel S.C.

She is survived by her son Roger Dube and his wife Shelly of Lyman, her son Norman Dube of Westbrook, her daughter Carol Nightingale of Saco, her daughter Joan Jones of Old Orchard Beach, and her twin sister Jeannette Jalbert and her husband Fern. Laurette is also survived by six grandchildren: Jeremy Jones, Nicholas St. Ours, Melissa Cantara, Trevor Dube, Brittany Stefanilo, and Ronnie Dube, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Sam L. Cohen Center in Biddeford, Maine by visiting www.smaaa.org.

Services to commemorate Laurette’s life will be held privately.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: