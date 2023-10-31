Rachel C. Beaulieu, a resident of Saco, Maine, passed away on October 25, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1929, in St. Jean, P.Q., to parents Thomas and Evon Caron. Rachel and her family relocated to the United States in 1961.

On April 4, 1948, she married Berthier J. Beaulieu in Quebec, Canada. Berthier preceded her in death on March 28, 1986. Throughout her life, Rachel was an active member of various community organizations, including the Biddeford Senior Citizens Club, Cursuleo Marriage Encounter Group, Recontre, and Notre Dame de Lourdes Church.

Rachel was employed as a stitcher at Herman Shoe for 10 years and at Allign Shoe for 28 years. She also practiced her skills as a seamstress for many years. She found joy in dancing, cooking, baking, sewing, and attending Mass.

Rachel was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Evon Caron, her sons Rejean Beaulieu, Josselin Beaulieu, and Guildo Beaulieu, as well as her daughters Rijeanne Beaulieu and Nancy Beaulieu. She is survived by her son Francis Beaulieu and Linda of Biddeford, her son Vinney Beaulieu of Portland, her daughter Jocelyne Beaulieu of Roanoke, Virginia, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Gaetane DeFrancesco and husband Frank, her sister Aline Levasseur and husband Martial, and her brother Rejean Caron and wife Christiane.

Visitation to pay respects to Rachel will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, located at 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass in her honor will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, followed by a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

