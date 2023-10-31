Cordell Jones scored three first-half touchdowns and host Portland defeated South Portland 34-6 in the “Battle of the Bridge” on Tuesday night.

After Aidan McGowan returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to the Red Riots’ 5, Jones scored on a 5-yard rush to put the Bulldogs (8-0) ahead, 7-0.

In the second quarter, Jones scored on a 16-yard rush and caught a 30-yard TD pass from Louis Thurston.

South Portland (4-5) got a 17-yard touchdown pass from Easton Healy to Matthew Berry, but Hunter Temple answered with a 79-yard TD run and Jones scored for a fourth time, from 54 yards out, to account for the final score.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 68, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: The top-seeded Seagulls (9-0) converted four fumbles into touchdowns while racing to a 46-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the No. 4 Hawks (5-4) in an 8-man Small South semifinal at Old Orchard Beach.

Wes Gallant rushed for three touchdowns and two conversions in the opening 12 minutes – scoring from 51, 50 and 9 yards. Brady Plante opened the scoring with a 24-yard run and later threw touchdown passes to Asher Hubert (39 yards) and Cooper Gervais (52 yards), and Riley Provencher returned both a fumble (39 yards) and a punt (61 yards) for touchdowns.

The final TD was a 41-yard return in the third quarter by Trot Moody after he intercepted a pitch.

BONNY EAGLE 35, WINDHAM 21: Terrell Edwards ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the Scots (7-3) beat the Eagles (5-5) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle took control late in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns in the final 46 seconds. Edwards, who scored on a 7-yard run with 7:29 left in the second to tie it, gave Bonny Eagle the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Connor McAvoy. Windham fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jackson Curtis recovered to give the Scots the ball back. Edwards scored on a 7-yard run with 3.7 seconds left to give Bonny Eagle a 28-14 lead.

Windham got within 28-21 when Marcus Tillery scored on a 63-yard run early in the third quarter, but Edwards added a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Windham took a 7-0 lead when Garrett Winslow threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Briggs Valliere in the first quarter. Edwards threw a 14-yard TD pass to McAvoy to get Bonny Eagle within one, before Tillery made it 14-6 with a 50-yard run.

MARSHWOOD 27, GORHAM 26: Tyler Hussey scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the third-seeded Hawks (5-4) the lead and they held on to beat the sixth-seeded Rams (2-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal in South Berwick.

Marshwood advances to the semifinals to face No. 2 Massabesic on Monday night.

Ryan Essex scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass on a halfback option for Marshwood. Hussey also had a touchdown pass to Brady Isabelle.

Garrett Poulin had two touchdown passes for Gorham and Isaac Young scored on a 33-yard run.

SANFORD 21, NOBLE 20: Jordan Bissonnette scored on a 3-yard run and then ran in the 2-point conversion with 44.7 seconds left to lift the Spartans (4-4-1 to a win over the Knights (6-3) in Sanford.

Noble took the lead when Tommy Gagnon scored on a 3-yard run with 3:58 left. Kaleb Dustin kicked the extra point to make it 20-14.

Bissonnette scored three times for Sanford on runs on 8, 3 and 1 yards.

Jamier Rose threw a 20-yard pass to Hayden Davis in the first quarter to give Noble the lead.

THORNTON ACADEMY 50, SCARBOROUGH 7: Mauricio Sunderland finished with four rushing touchdowns to help the Trojans (5-4) beat the Red Storm (1-8) in Saco.

Hunter Boudreau and Alan Sanroman each added a rushing touchdown for TA and Ryan Camire return a kickoff 90 yards for a score.

Nate Glidden connected with Kevin Collins on a 34-yard touchdown for Scarborough.

WESTBROOK 30, DEERING 22: Giovanni Staples connected with Aidan Taylor for three touchdown passes, and Gavin Tanner ran for two scores as the fourth-seeded Blue Blazes (5-5) held off the No. 5 Rams (4-6) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Westbrook.

Taylor gave Westbrook a 12-3 lead in the second quarter with back-to-back TD catches, from 2 and 15 yards. The second play was bobbled by Taylor and two defenders before Taylor finally hauled it in and bulled into the end zone.

Taylor added a 10-yard scoring catch on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter to extend what was a 24-22 lead.

Joey Foley scored two touchdowns for Deering – a 39-yard run and a 48-yard reception from Tavian Lauture. Miles Hibbard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Lauture kicked a 30-yard field goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 7, SCARBOROUGH 0: Zoey Radford scored three goals to lead the top-ranked Stags (16-0) to a victory over the fourth-ranked Red Storm (9-7) in a Class A South semifinal at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Lucy Johnson and freshman Caroline Rousseau added two goals apiece for the Stags, who will face Biddeford in the regional final Thursday.

The Red Storm got 17 saves from Jamila Mohamed, but couldn’t register a shot on goal.

YARMOUTH 1, YORK 0: Sophie Smith tipped in a shot by Celia Zinman at the top of the circle with 53 seconds left in the first overtime as the top-seed Clippers (12-3-1) beat the fourth-seeded Wildcats (8-5-2) in a Class B South semifinal in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth advances to regional final on Thursday to face second-seeded Freeport.

FREEPORT 4, LAKE REGION 0: Emily Groves had two goals in the fourth quarter to lead the second-seeded Falcons (12-3-1) over the third-seeded Lakers (9-5-2) in a Class B South semifinal in Freeport.

Liza Flower and Reed Proscia each had a goal and an assist for Freeport, which moves on to face top-seeded Yarmouth in the B South final on Thursday.

Lake Region goalie Reiyn Hart made eight saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TRAIP 4, WINTHROP 0: Ivan Blanco and Adrian Cunningham both scored twice as the second-seed Rangers (12-3-1) beat the sixth-seeded Ramblers (5-11) in a Class C South semifinal game on Kittery.

Traip advances to face the winner of Friday’s game between No. 4 Waynflete and No. 1 Mt. Abram in the regional final on Nov. 8.

EDWARD LITTLE 1, MT. ARARAT 0: Eli St. Laurent had seven saves as the fifth-seeded Eddies (11-4) beat the fourth-seeded Eagles (9-5-1) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Topsham.

This game started on last Wednesday in Topsham and was tied 2-2 in overtime when the game was suspended because of the mass shooting in Lewiston. Per MPA rules, since the game was suspended, it was replayed in its entirety.

St. Laurent was injured in the first half and left the game, but returned in the second half.

Ngendel Adolphe scored for Edward Little, which will play top-seeded Lewiston in the regional semifinals on Saturday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

ST. DOMINIC 3, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Gabby Allen scored twice as the top-seeded Saints (11-3-1) beat the fifth-seeded Seagulls (6-10) in a Class D South semifinal in Auburn.

Avery Gravel also scored for the St. Dominic, which advances to face the winner of Thursday’s game between Richmond and Buckfield in the regional final.

– Nathan Fournier and Haley Jones of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

