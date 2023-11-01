Scarborough Community Services will next week begin accepting letters from children to be sent to Santa Claus.

Letters can be dropped in the North Pole Express mailbox in front of Town Hall beginning Nov. 10 and ending Nov. 30.

The department requests parents use a letter template found at scarboroughmaine.org. To access and download the template: hover your cursor over the “Stay Connected” tab, click “Town News” and click on the “Letter to Santa 2023” page.

If residents are unable to drop their letters in the mailbox, letters can be mailed to the P.O. Box address listed on the reverse side of the template.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: