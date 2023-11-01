The Scarborough Kiwanis Club is holding a sock drive through the end of 2023. It will also accept donations of new hats and gloves.

Donated items will be delivered to Preble Street and to the Scarborough Police Department’s liaison for unhoused people.

Items can be dropped off at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company, Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank in Scarborough and Scarborough Town Hall. On Election Day, Nov. 7, residents can drop items off at the Kiwanis table at the polls at the Scarborough High School Alumni Gym.

For more information, contact the club at scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com.

