Bath Iron Works, which lost a shipbuilder in the Lewiston mass shooting last week, is donating $100,000 to assist victims.

The shipbuilder said many of its employees were affected personally by the shooting, losing loved ones and friends in the incident that killed 18 people and wounded 13 more. Pipefitter Peyton Brewer-Ross was one of the people killed.

“This tragedy has had a profound effect on our BIW family,” said President Chuck Krugh in a release. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our colleague Peyton Brewer-Ross as well as the loved ones of many of our employees. More than 1,000 of our shipbuilders live in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn area and are deeply affected by the loss of friends and neighbors. BIW is making this donation to help support our coworkers and the communities where they live and raise their families.”

This donation is going to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at the Maine Community Foundation. The fund was created to support victims and survivors as well as emerging needs associated with the tragedy.

