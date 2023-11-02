My daughter and I sometimes do a bit of friendly bartering – for example, she details my car and in return, I make her a “covered dish” to temporarily populate her freezer, something that can be slipped into the oven when she needs it.

At the top of the list is macaroni and cheese. I’ve been known to make enormous batches of the stuff because it makes me feel ready for almost anything; it’s like money in the bank.

This is not a recipe for skim milk or low-fat cheese. You’ll want whole milk and the best cheese you can afford. (You can always take an extra walk or dance to 80s music in the kitchen later if you have a caloric and/or carb concern.)

A cup or so of diced ham, sliced kielbasa or frizzled, diced bacon are tasty additions to the dish, as is lobster (oh my), but we go for the no-frills version most often.

Speaking of big batches of things, it’s coming to the time of year when I get going on the holiday cookies. These tasty pecan triangles freeze well and can then be presented to your loved ones in a colorful tin nestled between layers of wax or parchment paper.

And guess what? Walnuts also work in this recipe and are more economical. Also, if you’re looking for a seasonal dessert that’s a bit easier than a pie, this is the one. Just don’t forget the vanilla ice cream.

Gram’s macaroni and cheese

5 tablespoons butter

5 tablespoons flour

3 1/4 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

5 cups good-quality, extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

12 ounces elbow macaroni or small shells

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in flour and cook, stirring constantly to make a lightly browned roux, for about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk 1 cup at a time. Whisk in salt, dry mustard and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a simmer, continuing to whisk and cook, until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon, 5-10 minutes. Add cheddar cheese and continue to cook and stir until cheese is melted. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, fill another 4-quart pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add macaroni and cook, stirring occasionally until al dente. Drain the pasta in a colander.

Combine the macaroni with the cheese sauce and stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and bread crumbs. Sprinkle over the top of the macaroni and cheese. Bake until bubbly and browned on top, about 40-50 minutes. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Pecan triangles

1 1/3 cup flour

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, grated

2 eggs

1/2 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9-inch square glass baking pan. In a small bowl, mix flour and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cut in grated butter until dough begins to stick together. Press onto the bottom of the pan. Bake 15 minutes. Cool on a rack.

In a medium bowl, beat 1/2 cup brown sugar and eggs until light and fluffy. Beat in corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla and salt. Stir in nuts. Pour over crust and bake for 30-35 minutes until edges are lightly browned and center is firming up. Allow to cool for at least 2 hours then sprinkle with powdered sugar if you wish. Cut into 3-inch squares then cut each square into a triangle.

Yield: 18 cookies

