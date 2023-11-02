Tonight last chance
for Robie Park input
The Robie Park Steering Committee is wrapping up its master plan process and will take final public comments at a meeting scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Town Council chambers in the municipal center, 75 South St.
Three potential plans for the park can be viewed by at gorham-me.org.
For more information or to provide comments prior to the meeting, contact Grace McNeill of Aceto Landscape Architects at gm@acetola.com.
Historical society
annual meeting
The Gorham Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Shaw Cherry Hill Farm barn on lower Main Street.
Officers will be elected at the meeting, the group’s finances will be reviewed and plans for future meetings will be discussed.
Membership dues, $10, will be collected. The public is welcome to attend if they are interested in learning more about the historical society or joining.
Refreshments will be served.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Nov. 7, 1973, that Agnes Gibbs of North Gorham and Annie Dawson of Salisbury, Massachusetts, had returned from visiting friends in Limestone, Maine, and New Brunswick, Canada.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $33,675,966,690,300.60.
