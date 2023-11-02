School job fair

The Westbrook School Department will hold a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the central office, 117 Stroudwater St.

Superintendent Peter Lancia said Monday the department has vacancies for Ed Techs I, II and III for special education; bus drivers and van drivers; noon duty aides; spare custodians and spare nutrition workers; and substitute teachers and substitute Ed Tech IIIs.

The job fair was rescheduled after being postponed last week.

Westbrook School Department can be reached at 854-0800 or email

wsd@westbrookschools.org.

Christmas community dinner to return

Advertisement

Volunteers are needed to help with a free meal to be served on Christmas Day at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

The dinner returns after a pandemic hiatus. It continues a tradition that began in 2006, but was canceled from 2020-2022.

The church is seeking volunteers to help prepare the meal and serve it.

“We are asking for contributions and donations from local businesses, professionals, merchants and individuals. Your help will make this much needed offer for the community a huge success once again,” Joy Knight, an organizer, said in a press release.

For more information, contact Knight at 749-4940 or email at jakcolor@aol.com

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 7, 1973, that Christine Born and Sheryl Bailey made Christmas wall-hangings for the Prides Corner Church fair.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: