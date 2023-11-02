Kick off the holiday shopping season and buy local at the Bonny Eagle Craft Fair, sponsored by the Old Red Church. Over 160 crafters from Maine and New England will be at Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road in Standish, on Friday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is sponsored by the Trustees of the Old Red Church in Standish, Maine. It serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event, supporting the maintenance of the historic building and school programs, including scholarships for Bonny Eagle High School seniors.

Artisan booths will cover the first floor of the school. Jennifer Blake Cote has been organizing the fair for 11 years and loves to see a core group of artisans and customers return each season, but always alongside new faces. “Our local vendors exclusively sell handmade crafts,” she said, like jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, paintings, candles, quilts, specialty foods, and much more. “You will find gifts for the holidays and year-round occasions.”

About the Old Red Church

The Old Red Church in Standish Village opened in 1804 and its history of use embodies the spirit of New England Christian life, grange and meeting halls, temperance societies, and education.

It was used solely as a church until 1829 when local legend says the congregation of the church became divided and one faction moved up the street in 1834 and built its own church, the present Congregational Church of Standish.

In 1848, a second floor was laid and the upstairs became Standish Academy. Through the years, Good Templars Lodge, The Grange, The Unity Club, and other organizations have used the second floor. In 1893, the rooms became Standish High School.

The Old Red Church is registered as a Maine Historic Landmark. Deeded to the Town of Standish, the church is managed by a Board of Trustees.

The Old Red Church is available for to rent for your event. For more information, please contact Eleanor Dudek at (207) 653-9247 or oldredchurch@gmail.com. For more information about supporting the preservation of the church, please contact standishhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

