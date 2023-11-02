“In the Arena” is a podcast for Mainers interested in a deeper understanding of the political issues facing our state, featuring former TV anchor/reporter Pat Callaghan, former Republican state Sen. Phil Harriman and former Democratic Portland mayor Ethan Strimling.

On episode 5, Pat, Phil and Ethan review all of the statewide ballot questions and constitutional amendments. Ethan and Phil make predictions on what will win and explain the implications, plus they forecast the mayoral races in Portland, Lewiston, Auburn and Biddeford.

And Pat offers an election night story about how the lowering of a flag confirmed a victory for a gubernatorial candidate for governor.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or in your RSS feed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »