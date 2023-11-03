Lyla Casey scored three goals and top-seeded North Yarmouth Academy beat No. 4 Hall-Dale, 5-2, in a Class C South girls’ soccer semifinal Friday afternoon in Yarmouth.
The Panthers (12-1-3), who moved up to Class C this year after winning the last four Class D state championships, will meet Waynflete in the regional final at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston High. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, which were both decided by one goal.
Casey scored the first two goals, and Jordan Nash added her first varsity goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs (11-5) got a goal from Hayden Madore early in the second half, but Natasha Godfrey answered for NYA before Casey completed her hat trick.
Hall-Dale’s Marie Benoit accounted for the final goal with a late penalty kick.
ELLSWORTH 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Kelsie Lambert scored on a deflection off the goalkeeper midway through the second half, lifting the third-seeded Eagles (13-2-1) over the second-seeded Panthers (11-3-2) in a Class B North semifinal in Waldoboro.
Ellsworth’s Miah Coffin opened the scoring early in the second half. Scartlett Flint chipped in the tying goal on a breakaway.
Ellsworth advances to face fourth-seeded Hermon, the defending regional champion, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hampden Academy.
