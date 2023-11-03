Craft fairs

Saturday, Nov. 4, is a great day to kick off your holiday shopping at three craft fairs and sales in the town.

St. Joseph Women’s Guild is hosting their Annual Holiday Fall Sale from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. Baked goods, jewelry, and special “attic treasures” will be for sale and tea and coffee are complimentary.

The Holly Berry Craft Fair at Lake Region High School runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with visits from Santa from 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. There will also be story times for the kids at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bridgton Arts & Crafts, at 12 Depot St. (behind Renys), will hold a Holiday Craft Fair & Market from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. A bake sale, quilt raffle and free hot cocoa will be available. The fair will also take place again on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Music on Main reminder

The popular free concert series Music on Main continues Saturday, Nov. 4, featuring Motor Booty Affair “ultimate disco” and acoustic rock from Roundabout. The show begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The concert is held in its usual site in the vacant lot at 144 Main St. Food and beverages from a variety of local vendors will be available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs but leave pets and coolers at home.

Farmers Market moves inside

As of Saturday, Nov. 11, the Bridgton Farmers Market will take place at its winter venue at the Oriental Lodge 13 (the Masonic Hall), 166 Harrison Rd. (Route 117). The market’s winter hours will be 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday morning throughout the winter. Stop by and support your local farmers over the cold season. For a complete list of vendors and more information go to facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket/ or email bridgtonfarmersmarket.bfm@gmail.com

Ladies Weekend Out

Get ready for fun, discounts, raffles and special treats during the annual Ladies’ Weekend Out on Nov. 18-19. Business across town are taking part and offering all kinds of deals, giveaways and other goodies over the weekend so get out and do some holiday shopping – and buy something fun for yourself! Among the businesses featuring special offers are Ancora Italian Kitchen, Tasteful Things, Bridgton Books, Good Karma Yarn & Soap, Noble House Inn, Rufus Porter Museum, Bavarian Chocolate House and many, many more. So ladies, go out and shop till you drop. (Guys are welcome, too!)

