Pineland Farms trolley tour

Pineland Farms is offering a driving tour of aboard Trina, their 25-passenger trolley bus, Saturday, Nov. 4.

The 1½-hour tour begins at 10 a.m. at The Market, 15 Farm View Drive (off Morse Road) and will wind through the historic campus before heading down the road down to Valley Farm. There, passengers will depart the trolley at the Dairy Barn and the Family Farmyard to visit the Holstein cows and a variety of other animals before returning to The Market.

The tour is for ages 14 and up. The fee is $12 per person. Pre-registration is required at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

Apply for free smoke alarm installation

A few more spots remain for New Gloucester residents who would like to have their smoke alarms checked and/or have new ones, powered by 10-year batteries, installed for free on Nov. 12. If this date isn’t convenient, other arrangements can be made by contacting Tova Zsampar, American Red Cross disaster program manager for southern Maine at 844-9132.

To sign up, fill out a smoke alarm request card at the public library and drop it in the Building Livability in New Gloucester box. There are no age or income restrictions. The program is made possible by a partnership of New Gloucester Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross and BLING.

New winter library hours

The winter hours of operation for the New Gloucester Public Library are now in effect. It is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

Thanksgiving assistance applications reminder

Gray-New Gloucester Caring Community is accepting applications for its annual Thanksgiving dinner assistance to residents of the towns. To apply, fill out the form at bit.ly/46waixy and submit it by Friday, Nov. 10. Proof of residency is required.

For more information, contact 233-0828 or gngcaring@gmail.com.

Learn about Casco Bay Trail

NGTV has produced a video of an Oct. 3 presentation by Sue Ellen Bordwell, president of the Casco Bay Trail Alliance, “Connecting Trails to Community.” CBTA has been working on plans for a trail primarily running from Portland to Auburn, approximately 7 miles of which is in New Gloucester.

The Casco Bay Trail can help satisfy transportation needs, reduce emissions, improve public health, enrich the community and boost economic development and tourism. Grants would underwrite trail construction costs and towns would be responsible for maintenance.

More information can be found at cascobaytrail.org. View the video at cloud.castus.tv/vod/ngtv/video.

