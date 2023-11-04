OTISFIELD – Donald L. Durrah, 50, of Otisfield, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at his home. He was born in Portland on June 1, 1973, the son of Donald L., Sr. and Winnie Grant Durrah.

He graduated from Gray/New Gloucester High School and received an associate’s degree in Fire Science from SMVTI. He had been the 911 Director for Oxford County, Dispatch Supervisor for Cumberland County and the Oxford County Administrator. He taught 911 dispatch and was very work oriented.

Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking, people and life.

He is survived by his husband of 27 years, Thomas Weston of Otisfield; his parents of Zephyrhills, Fla.; Bryce; his sister, Alice and husband Carl Morrison of Norway; niece, Paige Olson (Zachary) of Gardiner, nephew, Aaron (Ariel) Morrison of Turner; grandnephews and nieces; and father and mother-in-law, William and Patricia Weston.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 4 p.m. at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Forum. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com