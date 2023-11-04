South Portland police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on June 13.

Around 5 p.m. that day, police responded to report of a motor vehicle that struck someone in the crosswalk at 818 Main St.

The pedestrian sustained serious bodily injuries, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police say they’ve received conflicting accounts on the vehicle’s color, make and model as well as which direction it drove after the hit-and-run. However, it’s believed the driver traveled south on Route 1, though the department could not confirm that information.

After following up on leads, the department is now asking for the public’s help. Any witnesses to the June 13 crash, or anyone with information on who may have been driving, are asked to contact Det. Jonathan Stearns (jstearns@southportland.org or 207-799-5511, ext. 7212) or Det. Lt. Chris Todd (christo@southportland.org or 207-799-5511, ext. 7448).

