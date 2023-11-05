FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Exchange,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “The Vaster Wilds,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books)

4. “Wellness,” by Nathan Hill (Knopf)

5. “The Secret,” by Lee Child & Andrew Child (Delacorte)

6. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

7. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

8. “Let Us Descend,” by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

9. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

10. “Lessons In Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “Klara and The Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

3. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Babel,” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

7. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

8.”The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Vintage)

10. “Never Whistle At Night,” by Shane Hawk (Knopf)

NONFICTION



Hardcover

1. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

3. “Enough,” by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Astor,” by Anderson Cooper (Harper)

5. “Elon Musk,” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford (Harmony)

8. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. “Going Infinite,” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

10. “Change Your Brain Every Day,” by Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)

Paperback

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

2. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)

3. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

4. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

6. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

8. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk M.D. (Penguin)

9. “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin (Vintage)

10. “Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul,” by John Philip Newell (HarperOne)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

