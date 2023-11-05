AUBURN – Jennifer Flint of Auburn passed away on Oct. 22, 2023 from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Jennifer grew up in Freeport, attended the University of Southern Maine and was employed in several positions in broadcasting and advertising.

She started her career in 1975 when she was hired as an assistant producer for Ken McKenzie at WGAN-TV (now WGME). She left television and worked for Creative Design, an ad agency in Portland. Jennifer went back to broadcasting as a program and promotions director for WPXT-TV in 1986 and in 2003 for WPFO-TV.

In her later career, she also worked for the Maine Harness Racing Commission at various race tracks testing horses and as an equine veterinary assistant. These positions allowed her to combine her love of horses with her work. She rode horses from the age of seven and was an accomplished equestrian.

Jennifer was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Nada (Cary) Flint.

She is survived by her children Erika Janisch of Avon, Ind., and Lucas Dennison, of Durham. Jennifer is also survived by two sisters, Gail Rioux of Fayette and Lorna Soule of McCormick, South Carolina. She was a devoted grandmother to her three grandsons, Liam Dennison, Joseph Janisch, and Shade Allen; and a loving aunt to her nephews Derek Soule of Denver, Colo. and Terrence Soule of Carlisle, Pa.

A celebration of a life will be held locally in the summer with burial at a family plot in Passadumkeag.

