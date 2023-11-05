FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sam Howell passed for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Jartavius Martin had a late interception to help the Washington Commanders hold on and beat the New England Patriots 20-17 on Sunday.

It marked the first time in Howell’s career he eclipsed 300 yards passing in consecutive games, as the Commanders got their first victory in New England since 1996 and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Washington (4-5) turned it over twice but wore down the Patriots’ defense by going 9 for 17 on third down. Brian Robinson added a rushing touchdown to help the Commanders end a two-game skid.

New England dropped to 2-7 for the first time since Bill Belichick’s first season as coach in 2000. The Patriots are 0-5 in non-division games, the only team in the NFL without a win outside of their division.

Trailing 20-17, New England had one last chance. The Patriots converted a fourth-and-4 to keep their hopes alive. But two plays later with the ball on the Commanders 41, Mac Jones’ pass intended for JuJu-Smith Schuster went through the receiver’s hands and was intercepted by Martin – sealing the win for Washington.

The Patriots entered the day thin at receiver, with Kendrick Bourne out because of a season-ending knee injury and DeVante Parker sidelined because of a concussion. Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

New England erased an early 10-0 lead by the Commanders, who were playing their first game since trading top pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

The Patriots got back into the game in a 35-second span that included a forced fumble and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Hunter Henry. They took a 14-10 lead a series later on a 64-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

New England added a field goal early in the third, but Washington responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Howell to Jahan Dotson to tie the game.

Washington then took a 20-17 lead on Joey Slye’s 30-yard field goal.

That remained the score in the fourth quarter when the Commanders took over on their own 5 with 5:04 left following a Patriots punt.

Washington picked up a first down and burned some clock before punting it back with 2:29 remaining. But New England’s Mack Wilson was offsides on the play, resulting in a first down for the Commanders, who ran three more plays before punting again, pinning the Patriots at their 10 to start their final drive following a holding penalty.

INJURIES

Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams walked off on his own power following a collision in the fourth quarter.

