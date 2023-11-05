COLLEGES

Laura Kirkby scored her second goal of the game midway through the second 10-minute overtime, and Maine won its first America East Conference women’s soccer championship with a 3-2 victory Sunday against UMass Lowell at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

The Black Bears (11-1-6) needed 20 extra minutes to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament because Lowell (5-6-7) rallied from a 2-0 deficit, tying the game on a penalty kick by Calliste Brookshire with 4:45 left in regulation.

Kayla Kraemer put Maine in front in the 15th minute. Kirkby made it 2-0 with a penalty kick late in the first half, but UMass Lowell’s Julia Edholm answered 13 seconds before halftime.

Pairings for the NCAA tournament will be announced at 4 p.m. Monday at NCAA.com.

• Top-seeded Amherst (16-1-1) scored twice in the second half to rally for a 2-1 win over second-seeded Bowdoin (9-4-5) in the NESCAC final in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Greta Farkas scored in the first half to give Bowdoin a 1-0 lead. Abby Schwartz tied it early in the second half and Patience Kum scored the winner for Amherst, which earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The field will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Ethan Keppen tied the game with 8:27 remaining and Reid Stefanson got the winner with 5:20 left as the Maine Mariners avoided a three-game weekend sweep by rallying for a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia.

Wyllum Deveaux scored Maine’s first two goals, and Shane Starrett made 30 saves for the Mariners.

FOOTBALL: USC dropped out of The Associated Press poll for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley, and No. 15 Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year.

The top nine teams held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Boston Red Sox declined a $4.25 million option on left-hander Joely Rodríguez, who gets a $500,000 buyout.

Rodríguez, who turns 32 on Nov. 14, had a 6.55 ERA over 11 relief appearances and 11 innings in his one season with Boston.

GOLF

LPGA: Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA’s Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan.

It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old. She finished at 22-under 266.

Seon closed with a 67, and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Padraig Harrington ran away with the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida, for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, birdieing six of the first seven holes in a seven-stroke victory.

Harrington shot a 7-under 64 to finish at 16 under in the second of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

ROAD RACING

NYC MARATHON: Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race, while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Albert Korir of Kenya, who won the 2021 NYC Marathon, finished nearly two minutes behind Tola in second place.

Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together in the women’s race until Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile. She finished in 2:27.23, six seconds ahead of Gidey.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen led from the start and won the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo for his 17th victory of the season.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was second, and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin made a late pass to edge Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, for third place.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Luis Diaz ended a traumatic week by coming off the bench to save Liverpool from a shocking defeat at Luton, scoring a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Diaz entered in the 83rd minute and equalized in the fifth minute of added-on time, bundling in a finish off his shoulder from Harvey Elliott’s cross.

It was Diaz’s first appearance for his team since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police, but his father is still missing.

