FRANKFURT, Germany — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, safety Bryan Cook scored on a 59-yard fumble return, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Chiefs (7-2) did just enough to slow the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the first regular-season game in Frankfurt, but nearly blew a big lead.

Miami’s comeback fell short when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t handle a snap on fourth-and-10 from the Kansas City 31 with 1:03 to play.

Mahomes connected on first-half scoring passes to Rashee Rice and Jerick McKinnon, while Miami (6-3) kept getting stuck in third-and-long situations. The Dolphins fell to 0-3 this season against teams with winning records.

Mahomes finished 20 of 30 for a season-low 185 yards, but the Chiefs’ offense struggled in the second half. Tight end Travis Kelce had just three catches for 14 yards.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 34 for a season-low 193 yards.

RAVENS 37, SEAHAWKS 3: Keaton Mitchell ran for 138 yards and his first NFL touchdown, Odell Beckham Jr. scored for the first time since the Super Bowl two seasons ago, and Baltimore (7-2) routed another first-place team, beating visiting Seattle (5-3).

Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns for the Ravens, who remained tied for the best record in the AFC after holding an opponent to nine points or fewer for the fourth time this season. Lamar Jackson threw for 187 yards and ran for 60 before sitting out the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks managed only six first downs and were outgained 515-151.

BROWNS 27, CARDINALS 0: Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes – one bouncing off an Arizona helmet – in his return to Cleveland’s lineup from a shoulder injury, and the Browns (5-3) held visiting Arizona (1-8) to just 58 yards.

It was Cleveland’s first shutout since 2007.

Watson looked rusty and indecisive at times in his first full game since Sept. 24. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards – 139 to Amari Cooper.

TEXANS 39, BUCCANEERS 37: Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with six seconds remaining lifted Houston (4-4) to a win over visiting Tampa Bay (3-5) in a wild back-and-forth game.

Baker Mayfield put the Buccaneers on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left. Mayfield threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns, but the Buccaneers dropped their fourth straight game.

VIKINGS 31, FALCONS 28: Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 6-yarder to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining, as Minnesota (5-4) rallied past host Atlanta (4-5) for its fourth straight win.

Minnesota overcame the loss of rookie quarterback Jaren Hall to a concussion in the first quarter.

Dobbs led the go-ahead drive after Tyler Allgeier’s 5-yard scoring run gave Atlanta the lead with 2:08 remaining.

Dobbs was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. He started all eight games for the Cardinals as a fill-in while Kyler Murray recovers from a knee injury, but Murray’s imminent return made Dobbs available for a trade.

PACKERS 20, RAMS 3: Aaron Jones scored Green Bay’s first first-half touchdown since mid-September, and the Packers (3-5) snapped a four-game skid by beating visiting Los Angeles (3-6).

Rookie tight end Luke Musgrave scored his first career touchdown on a 20-yard reception from Jordan Love, and Anders Carlson went 3 of 4 on field-goal attempts. Love was 20 of 26 for 228 yards despite getting sacked four times.

The Rams dropped their third straight as they played without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who sprained a ligament in his right thumb last week in a loss at Dallas.

SAINTS 24, BEARS 17: Taysom Hill caught a touchdown pass and threw for another, Paulson Adebo intercepted two passes and also forced a fumble that he recovered, and New Orleans (5-4) won at home against Chicago (2-7).

The Saints forced five turnovers, intercepting rookie QB Tyson Bagent three times and recovering two fumbles.

