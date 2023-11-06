WATERBORO — Massabesic High rode a defense that allowed 22 yards and one second-half first down to a place the program hasn’t been in 18 years.

Massabesic made a 14-7 halftime lead hold up for the final score in a Class B South semifinal football game against No. 3 Marshwood (5-5) on Monday night.

The second-seeded Mustangs (5-4), winners of four straight, advance to the regional final at No. 1 Kennebunk, which narrowly defeated Westbrook, 23-22. It will be Massabesic’s first regional final since 2005 when it lost to Bonny Eagle at home.

“A year before I was born,” said Massabesic junior quarterback Cameron Bradbury, who scored both touchdowns on runs of 6 and 9 yards.

The victory also avenged a 42-7 Week 5 loss to Marshwood, which won six of seven Class B state championships from 2014-21.

“It feels good. They’ve been the powerhouse the last 10 or so years,” Bradbury said.

Monday’s win is also just the second playoff victory for Massabesic since 2005. Massabesic beat Gorham in a Class B quarterfinal last season, snapping a postseason win drought from 2006-21.

“Massabesic’s back as a program,” said inside linebacker Bryden Marcotte, who was a force and sealed the win tackling Cole Goodwin for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 pass play with 44 seconds left. “We’re ready to win another game and take that to the state final. I feel that’s a realistic goal.”

To keep winning, Massabesic will need to do a better job of cashing in opportunities.

The Mustangs twice came up empty in first-and-goal situations, with Bradbury being stopped a foot short on fourth down in the first half and a 20-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter sailing wide. They also stalled offensively in the second half, gaining only 62 yards as Marshwood shut down the perimeter run that created big gainers for Bradbury (23 carries, 113 yards) and Caleb Waters (18 carries, 114 yards) in the first half.

“We did just enough to get by with 14 points. We’ll take it. Proud of the kids,” said Massabesic Coach Lucas Labbe.

The game started at a brisk pace. Massabesic raced 66 yards on just four plays with Bradbury running for 27 and then Waters for 30 to set up Bradbury’s 6-yard score.

Marshwood answered with a 66-yard scoring drive, taking 13 plays, with Ryan Essex getting in from the 3. The Hawks then pulled off a successful onside kick and quickly moved into first-and-goal territory. Quarterback Tyler Hussey’s apparent 6-yard scoring run was called back on a holding penalty and the drive eventually ended on the first of two quarterback sacks by Dom Bubar.

Marshwood never threatened to score again.

“We were terrible after that, the whole second half especially,” said Marshwood Coach Alex Rotsko. “We didn’t do anything to help ourselves offensively. Our defense made some stops and we got possession of the ball. We just couldn’t generate anything offensively.”

Massabesic took the lead with 5:09 left in the second quarter on Bradbury’s 9-yard run.

