Harpswell is seeking members for a new Short-Term Rentals Policy Task Force created by the Select Board.

The task force will assess short-term rentals and their effects in Harpswell and develop regulatory policy for ultimate approval by Town Meeting.

In addition to a Select Board and Planning Board representatives, the town would like to include stakeholders on the task force, such as a Realtor, property manager, short-term rental owner, hospitality business owner and representatives from affected neighborhoods.

Applications for serving on this task force are available at harpswell.maine.gov/boards.

