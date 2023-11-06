Scarborough Land Trust held a ribbon cutting celebrating for the culmination of the project to improve the Fuller Farm Preserve’s bird trail on Nov. 3, at the preserve’s parking lot. The ceremony included remarks from Andrew J. Mackie, executive director of the Scarborough Land Trust and Tom Nolan, and a guided walk of the trail led by Nolan. Fuller Farm Preserve is managed by the SLT and has undergone significant improvements aimed at making its bird trail more accessible to the public.

“Fuller Farm Preserve is one of the most cherished properties under the Scarborough Land Trust’s care,” Mackie said. “It’s an area of great ecological diversity, featuring 226 acres of hayfields, mature forests, wetlands, and riparian zones along the Nonesuch River.”

The acquisition of the lands has been made possible through various funding sources, including individual donors from the community, the Land for Maine’s Future program, the Town of Scarborough Land Bond, Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program, and support from Bass Pro and Cabela’s.

The bird trail within Fuller Farm Preserve has long been a favorite among nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers, Mackie said. “This trail traverses forested habitats and river terrain, offering visitors a chance to observe a variety of birds throughout the year,” he said. Some of the nesting birds in the spring and summer include Ovenbird, Wood Thrush, Scarlet Tanager, Baltimore Oriole, and Common Yellowthroat.

The trail improvement project was initiated to make the bird trail more accessible to a wider range of visitors, Mackie said. “We wanted to enhance the aging infrastructure, particularly the bog bridges, to accommodate individuals with balance or walking issues, older visitors, families with young children, and school groups.”

Rather than simply replacing the bog bridges, Mackie said, SLT designed a new boardwalk construction method using galvanized pipe, which not only provides a stable platform for visitors but also avoids the use of pressure-treated lumber, eliminating potential chemical leaching into the environment.

Regarding the project’s challenges, Mackie said that they had to overcome the engineering and logistical aspects of introducing the new boardwalk construction method. “The use of galvanized pipe instead of pressure-treated lumber not only increases durability but also minimizes environmental impact,” he said.

This two-year effort was made possible through the dedication of several individuals and organizations. Funders for the project included private individuals from the community, Piper Shores, American Trails, and the Bronco Wild Fund. Tom Nolan, an SLT board member and volunteer, served as the project manager, with support from Samantha Wolf, the stewardship director of SLT, and several other volunteers who contributed their time over the course of the project.

“We aim to inform the community about the improved trail and our ongoing efforts to provide additional access to nature,” Mackie said. “In the future, we hope to expand Fuller Farm Preserve and establish a trail connection to our Broardturn Farm property,” as well as a trail project at Warren Woods Preserve “SLT currently has two parcels under contract and is actively raising funds for these acquisitions,” Mackie said. “Volunteers with carpentry skills are welcome to participate in a trail project at our Warren Woods Preserve.”

For more information about Fuller Farm Preserve and the Scarborough Land Trust’s projects, call SLT at 207-289-1199 or contact Stewardship Director Samantha Wolf, at swolf@scarboroughlandtrust.org

