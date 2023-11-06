The 19th annual “Home for the Holidays Crafts Show” is set to take place Nov. 24 and 25, at Scarborough High School, with a lineup of 90 crafters who will showcase their handmade products. The event, a joint effort between the Scarborough Swim Boosters and the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen (SSMC), has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in Scarborough.

“The show is a testament to the spirit of community and creativity,” said Linda Cohen, a key organizer and member of SSMC. “We are proud to be part of an event that brings together local artisans and the community.”

The roots of this craft show are intertwined with the Scarborough Swim Team’s need for funding to secure pool time during their competition season. There is no admission fee to the show and attendees will have the chance to explore a variety of handcrafted goods.

“We wanted to create an event where our community could come together, celebrate the holiday season, and support our local artists,” Cohen said.

SSMC, a nonprofit organization, plays a large role in this event. “The Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen is a nonprofit craft organization that celebrates the wonderful creativity of handmade products by residents of Maine,” Cohen said. “It is a juried organization and requires you to become a member before participating in any of the five shows we put together in the southern Maine area. Our membership includes crafters producing unique products from wood, clay, fabric, fibers, food, metal, photography, music, graphic designs and much more. Members are required to be residents of the state of Maine, make their products from raw materials and present themselves in a professional manner.”

Cohen highlighted the meticulous planning that goes into the craft show. “SSMC takes care of securing the crafters, advertising the show via newspapers, radio stations, banner in downtown Scarborough, road signage and a variety of social media platforms,” she said. “The Swim Boosters receive a stipend for each space filled at the show, which this year is 90 crafters, The show is full with a waiting list.” They also provide food concessions, an important revenue stream that supports the swim team’s expenses for the season, Cohen said.. “In the last two years they have also sold fresh wreaths at the event. The show is an annual event that is vigorously supported by the residents of Scarborough and surrounding communities. We guesstimate approx. 3500 people come through the event each year.”

The Home for the Holidays Crafts Show has grown to become a significant attraction in Scarborough and the surrounding communities, drawing an estimated 3,500 visitors each year, Linda Cohen said. “It’s heartwarming to see how our community comes together to support local craftspeople and the swim team. This event truly embodies the holiday spirit of giving and celebration.”

The Home for the Holidays Crafts Show will be held on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Scarborough High School on 11 Municipal Drive.

