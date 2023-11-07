Based on one of the most beloved holiday films in recent years, City Theater is thrilled to bring “Elf the Musical” to their stage. The holiday-film turned-musical features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. This comedic confection that will make everyone want to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. ELF opens Dec 1 and runs through Dec 17.

Jeff McNally stars as Buddy, a human accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby and raised there with the misbelief that he, like everyone around him except Santa and Mrs. Claus (played by Peter Salsbury and Lynn Boren-McKellar) is an elf. Upon learning the truth, he journeys to New York City to find his father (Brian Phillip Harris). Arriving in the big, bad city, he is distraught to learn that his birth father is on the “naughty” list and that his half-brother Michael and his stepmother (John and Elisha Cicio) don’t believe in Santa. Luckily, Buddy makes some new friends in the city, including love-interest Jovie (Emma Chasse), and even Walter’s secretary Deb (Kallie Brown) and the two writers (Oliver Caron and Zimra Winters). Even still, things go badly with his father when Mr. Geenway (Tad Williams) arrives on the scene. Buddy seems more lost than ever, but when Santa’s sleigh is stranded in New York, Buddy rallies those around him to help Santa and save Christmas. Completing the Ensemble: Kiki Belanger, Rebecca Crist, Natalie Fortier, Diane Leo, Ashley Shevenell, Rachel and Eliza Violette, Nick Chasse, Konner Tarbox, Alex Venturelli, and Phoenix Williams.

This production has a cast of 23 and is a real family affair. Along with the City Theater family, there are four real life families performing together: Elisha and John Cicio, Tad and Phoenix Williams, Emma and Nick Chasse and Rachel and Eliza Violette. This show has something for all ages to not only enjoy watching but to a part of.

City Theater’s production team includes Linda Sturdivant (Director) Patrick Martin (Music Director), Mariel Roy (Choreographer), Carrow MacLean (Assistant Director), Karl Carrigan (Set Designer/ Technical Director), Darnell Stuart (Costume Designer), Janice Toomey (Production Assistant), Florence Cooley (Lighting Designer), Matt Eaton (Sound) and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

A huge round of applause to season underwriters: Builder’s Supply Company and Pizza By Alex, and season sponsors: Carefree Creative, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, and Stoner and Co. ELF’s show sponsors are: Andy’s Agway, Bamboo and Wonton, Kennebunk Savings Bank, Maine Community Bank, Pratt Abbott and The Real Estate Store.

“Elf the Musical” runs December 1 –17 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, Dec 3. Tickets are going fast. The purchase price is $25 and $30 (all fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buy_tickets or by calling 207-282-0849.

