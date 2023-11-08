OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Voters in Old Orchard Beach re-elected Town Councilor V. Louise Reid by 1,953 votes and elected Connor Rague, a political newcomer, to Town Council with 1,594 number of votes.

All Old Orchard Beach voters had the opportunity to cast their ballots for two out of three candidates.

Current Councilor Larry Mead, the third candidate in the race, was not re-elected and trailed his opponents with 1,394 votes.

Councilor V. Louise Reid was elected to Town Council in 2020; she was OOB’s assistant town manager for 17 years prior to serving in elected office.

Connor Rague, a 31-year-old Old Orchard Beach resident who works for an insurance brokerage firm, pitched himself to voters, saying “when it comes to leadership, there always comes a time where a new generation of leaders must step up and introduce their ideas into the current status quo.”

Larry Mead was elected to the Old Orchard Beach Town Council in 2021, but he’s been a mainstay of OOB government for many years, serving as the town manager between 2013 and 2020.

The race for two Regional School Unit 23 School Board seats was similar to the Town Council race — voters had the option of two out of three candidates, but in this case they opted to stick with incumbents.

Current School Board members Donna Moutsatsos and Peter Flaherty were both re-elected, securing 1,718 and 1,777 votes, respectively.

Nineteen-year-old Santino Perrone trailed the other twocandidates in the race, earning 1,302 votes.

Peter Flaherty has been on the School Board since 2014. He is currently the vice chair of the board, as well as a former teacher and administrator in Saco schools. Donna Moutsatsos is a lifelong Old Orchard Beach resident who was first elected to the School Board in 2020. She is a retired Old Orchard Bead educator, serving as an ed tech for 34 years.

