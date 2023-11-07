Boy Scouts of America Troop 648, chartered with Masonic Lodge 8 Free & AM, is hosting a Veterans Day dinner to raise funds to upgrade gear for a backpacking trip next July. The Brunswick troop has been focusing on developing backpacking skills and is in need of replacing items such as tents, stoves, cooking gear and sleep pads.

The dinner is $20 per person and will feature baked ziti, buttered dinner rolls, chefs salad, homemade desserts, locally sourced coffee and other beverages. It runs from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11., at the Masonic Lodge 8 Free & AM, 65 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick.

BSA Troop 648 is active and growing as it bounces back from pandemic restrictions. Troop 648 was nearly 30 strong in active youth pre-pandemic. Although the troop saw some attrition during the pandemic, it persevered and remained active to keep youth engaged and socialized. When summer camp 2020 was canceled, Troop 648 developed their own homegrown, week-long summer camp in Sabattus. Summer camp of 2021 was severely limited due to COVID, and the troop recreated the homegrown camp. Last year Troop 648 had the honor of leading the Pine Tree Council (State of Maine) Fall Camporee. Scouts participated in a gamut of activities involving fire safety, lashings, search and rescue, and others.

The service-oriented troop now has 20 active youth and has established a girls’ troop with four active members. Troop members reside in Brunswick, Durham, Topsham, Bowdoinham, Bath and Bowdoin. Over 50% of the troop advances in rank each year and has numerous scouts who have earned the rank of Eagle since 2020 — a difficult award to earn, with only 4% of Boy Scouts reaching the rank. The troop has been focused on earning merit badges with proficiency in swimming, search and rescue, first aid, marketing, and more.

The troop has completed several volunteer service projects, such as helping with Kate Furbish Trail maintenance and Veteran’s Plaza clean-up and assisting community members with yard work. The troop annually participates in a flag retirement ceremony with the American Legion and places flags on veteran graves for Memorial Day.

With record low temps on Feb. 23 of this year, the troop braved camping in a cabin established in 1927. The fire was stoked, board games were played, and Scouts participated in a water conservation/preservation presentation. The troop also completed a short hike in order to safely recognize if their outer gear would provide warmth in negative temperatures or during an emergency.

