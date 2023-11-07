LEWISTON — With no one receiving more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, Mayor Carl Sheline and challenger Jon Connor will head to a mayoral runoff election next month.

In Lewiston, a runoff is held between the top two candidates if neither candidate receives a clear majority of 50% plus at least one vote. According to City Clerk Kathy Montejo, the runoff will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with all voting taking place at Longley School.

The new mayor will serve a three-year term beginning in January, part of the city’s shift to staggered terms.

Sheline, seeking a second term, faced a challenge from former state legislator Jon Connor, former city councilor Luke Jensen and newcomer Joshua Pietrowicz.

Sheline received 3,624 votes, or 45%, compared to 3,041 votes for Connor, 954 for Jensen and 413 for Pietrowicz.

“I’d like to thank everyone who cast a ballot this election, whether for me or another candidate, for doing their civic duty today,” Sheline said in a statement. “I’m honored to lead the voting on Election Day and I look forward to a strong last few weeks of the campaign as we approach election day in December.”

Connor, 47, is a retired Air Force veteran and a former state legislator. He pitched his campaign on being a mayor who would be tough on crime — “policies that go after criminals, drug dealers and enablers” — in order to foster a better environment for businesses.

“Businesses want to protect their investment; they won’t risk it in high-crime areas,” he told the Sun Journal.

Reached at the polls on Tuesday, he said the day had been busy, with a good turnout. When asked about how he was feeling about his chances, he said, “I’m an eternal optimist, I think I’ll do well.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Sheline said he had been to three of four polling places so far. He said the overall atmosphere was friendly, and that all polling locations appeared to have a steady turnout. He said he even had time for an Election Day lunch at the Green Ladle.

Sheline, 44, has run his campaign on highlighting the positives from his first term, including a large increase in new housing development, as well as his attempts to address issues like homelessness and substance use despite a divided City Council.

Jensen, a former city councilor and School Committee member, has been critical of the current council and Mayor Sheline, often speaking during public comment. At 32 years old, he argued he has more elective experience than all of his opponents combined.

“I’m the only candidate to have voted on school and city budgets, and the only one to have served on either a City Council or School Committee. No other candidate is better positioned to bring about change,” he told the Sun Journal.

Jensen said Tuesday afternoon that the polls had been steady, and he was feeling optimistic about a turnout rate of between 30% and 35%. Two years ago, Lewiston’s turnout was 28%.

Pietrowicz, the youngest candidate at 23, has not served in an elected role, but was a candidate in 2022 for the Maine House of Representatives.

