The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club is taking orders now through Sunday, Nov. 12, for frozen 9-inch, deep-dish pies made with local apples from Hansel’s, Sweetser’s and Thompson’s orchards. Sales will benefit the Community Food Pantry located in Cumberland.

The club is also offering Lions Biscuits, vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies, to be delivered to buyers’ homes with the apple pies on Nov. 18.

The pies are $19 each. The Lions Biscuits are $4 each with a minimum order of six. Place orders at cnylions.org/apple-pie. Delivery is free in Cumberland and North Yarmouth. For further information, call Gail Turner at 207-242-2094 or email GailTurner78116@gmail.com.

