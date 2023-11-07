The 15th annual Yarmouth Art Festival ended Nov. 4 with a record number of pieces sold, 86 of the 165 on display, according to organizers.

All net proceeds, totaling over $15,000, will be divided among eight local nonprofits: St. Elizabeth’s Essentials Pantry, Friendship House, Greater Portland Family Promise, In Her Presence, and food pantries in Yarmouth, Falmouth, Cumberland and Freeport.

The juried show and sale has been hosted by St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Yarmouth since 2009 as a showcase for artists from all over Maine. The event runs four days in person followed by two weeks of online show and sale. All artwork from the show can continue to be viewed online, along with artists’ contact information, at yarmouthartfestival.com.

