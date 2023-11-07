Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale two buildings at the edge of Portland Maine’s West End, near Interstates 295 and 95 as well as the expanding working waterfront on the southern end of Commercial Street.

The 3,614± SF office building at 501 Danforth Street was built in 1936. It has a distinctive, brick, Federalist style with dormer windows on the second floor and a small clock tower. The first floor has seven rooms for offices or meeting spaces, two restrooms, and common storage, kitchen, reception, and lobby area. Upstairs are four more offices and another restroom.

The 6,920±SF industrial building at 525 Danforth Street is a contemporary build, with corrugated metal siding. It has four overhead doors and a mezzanine.

Both buildings are on a 1.25± AC lot. They have high visibility, easy vehicle and pedestrian access, and ample on-site parking at the convergence of Danforth, Commercial, and Saint John Streets, where approximately 16,760 vehicles pass a day (AADT 2022) as they access the interstates via Fore River Parkway and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

SALE PRICE: $2.475 million

This listing is represented by Joe Malone & Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-233-8000 | joe@malonecb.com or Luke at 207-939-0155 | luke@malonecb.com.

