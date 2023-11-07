SALES

Industrial

Mast Construction Corp. bought a 4,641± SF building at 160 St. John Street from Harvey Associates. Kimberly Veilleux of Porta & Co.; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Sherman’s DC, LLC bought a 14,260± SF building at 16 Sand Hill Drive in Nobleboro from Coastal Woodworking, Inc. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Poppy Properties, LLC bought a 4,461± SF building at 160 St. John Street in Portland from Harvey Associates . Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group; Kimberly Veilleux of Porta & Co.

American Steel and Aluminum, LLC bought a 50,920± SF building at 75 Spring Hill Road in Saco from CJT Enterprises, LLC. Thomas Dunham and Greg Hastings II, The Dunham Group.

Land

Ritsy Bitsy Real Estate, LLC bought 3.6± AC at 349 Bath Road, Brunswick from Briarwood Partners, LLC. Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.; Edward Herczeg of BG Commercial Real Estate Brokers.

RHPEC, LLC bought 2± AC at 68 Alfred Road, Sanford from Doris & Ricky Porell. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz of Malone Commercial Brokers; Mark Brunelle of Gendron Commercial Brokers.

R&L Realty, LLC bought 6.36± AC on Cyro Drive in Sanford from Expanded Rubber Products, Inc. Greg Hastings II, The Dunham Group.

Office

Piper, LLC bought an 11,488± SF building at 1 Market Square in Augusta from Short Creek Associates, LLC. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

John F. Murphy Homes Inc. bought a 18,248± SF building on 4.65± AC at 74 Baribeau Drive in Brunswick from Bowdoin Medical Group Associates LLP. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Six Girls LLC bought a 4,942± SF building at 1087 Forest Ave in Portland from 1087 Forest Avenue LLC. Tim Millett, Vince Ciampi, and Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Patriot Mechanical bought a 5,586± SF building and a 1,872± SF building at 639 Main St. in Portland from Gorham Realty LLC. Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.

MJL Investments LLC bought a 4,851± SF building at 444 Main Street in Lewiston from Joly Properties LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Dan Coleman of Androvise Realty.

Front Street Holdings, LLC bought a 10,848± SF office/retail building at 36-40 Front Street in Bath from KeyBank National Association. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

John Krouse and Christopher St. Pierre bought 1,430± SF at 744 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. and John Krouse and Christopher St. Pierre; Emmett Peoples and Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Creative Works bought a 9,010± SF building at 290 State Street in Augusta from Mesadean, Inc. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Residential

30-32 Brentwood Street, a four-unit multi-family in Portland sold to Bridger Holdings, LLC by Brentwood, LLC. Jennifer Davies of Compass Commercial Brokers; Susan Russell of Portside Real Estate.

Michael E. McNulty and Mary E. McNulty bought 2,240± SF and 2,637± SF buildings at 930 and 938 Forest Avenue in Portland from Portland 930, LLC and Portland 938, LLC. Karen Thompson of RE/MAX Shoreline; Jeff Davis of Town & Shore Real Estate.

398 Old County Rd. LLC bought a two-building, multi-family complex totaling 17,280± SF at 398 Old County Road in Hampden from Erlene M. Morgan. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Retail

University Credit Union bought a 546± SF building at 67 Sewall Street in Augusta from Freeherd Corp. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Creative Works bought a 9,010± SF building at 290 State Street in Augusta from Mesadean. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

1236 Congress St Portland Maine, LLC bought a 3,177± SF retail building from Fiddler’s Green, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

The Yilmaz Family, LLC bought a 4,590± SF building at 135 Main Street in Freeport from KeyBank National Association. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, Sasha Phillips, Greg Boulos, and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

184 West Broadway LLC bought a 2,000± SF building at 184 West Broadway in Lincoln from Timothy K. Cloukey Living Trust. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

BDM Properties of Maine, LLC bought a 3,360± SF building at 31 US Route 1 in Edgecomb from J. Black Properties, LLC. TC Haffenreffer and Bryan Plourde, The Dunham Group; Chris Vallee, Vallee Harwood & Blouin Real Estate.

LEASES

Industrial

Cianbro Corporation leased 2,000± SF at 4 Water St in Hallowell from Pine State Trading Company. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Northeast Tech Group, Inc. leased 1,968± SF at 100 Innovation Way in Scarborough from Berzinis Realty, LLC. Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

Office

Terri Wentworth Bennett leased 200± SF at 58 Portland Road in Kennebunk from Courtney Holdings Trust. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

JA Oliver, LLC (DBA Seacoast Pain Relief) leased 430± SF at 4 Market Place Drive in York from Stroudwater Capital, LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Kathy Mitchell leased 170± SF of office space at 58 Portland Road in Kennebunk from Courtney Holdings Trust. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Foster Law, LLC leased 632± SF of office space at 217 Commercial Street in Portland from Chase Block, LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Burgess Advertising & Associates dba Burgess Advertising & Marketing leased 2,350± SF at 55 West Commercial Street in Portland from JB Brown & Sons. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers; Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

Indie Driver Educational Services LLC. leased 1,000 SF at 251 US Route 1 Falmouth, from Falmouth Center, LLC. Jackson Baumann, Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Northeast Media Associates leased 1,000 SF at 1 Dana Street, Portland from One Dana, LLC. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

D.E.W. Construction Corp. leased 3,500 SF at 2 Market Street in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

Merchant Focus Processing Inc. leased 2,767 SF at 56 Northport Drive in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers; Bryan Plourde of The Dunham Group.

General Services Administration leased 11,729± SF at 400 Congress Street in Portland from PO Square Building, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Preti Flaherty renewed its lease of 9,953± SF at 45 Memorial Circle in Augusta from Augusta Northern Company. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

UMHS V, LLC renewed its lease 8,397± SF at 311 Darling Avenue in South Portland from RAM Development Company. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Hope Community Support Services, LLC leased 3,828± SF at 207 Larrabee Road in Westbrook from Hanover Realty, LP. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Eaton Peabody, P.A. leased 3,533± SF at 151 Capitol Street in Augusta from MPDC II, Inc. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Zardus Art of Massage-School of Massage, Inc. leased 3,400± SF at 11 Parkwood Drive in Augusta from Graszulak Investments, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company

Escape Augusta, LLC leased 3,000± SF at 11 Parkwood Drive in Augusta from Graszulak Investments, LLC. Tim Fortin of NextHome Northern Lights Realty; Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Box Tie Studio, LLC leased 2,500± SF at 400 Riverside Street in Portland from Income Property Management. Claire Richardson and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Greater Portland Landmarks subleased 1,775± SF at 511 Congress Street in Portland from Embrace Home Loans. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Troy Leland of JLL and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Amity Companies leased 1,358± SF at 22 Free Street in Portland from J.B. Brown & Sons. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

Maine Connectivity Authority subleased 1,000± SF at 250 Commercial Street in Portland from Page One Web Solutions. Cameron Foster and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

W Masonry Inc. leased 450± SF at 10 Water Street in Waterville from Waterfront Maine. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Greater Portland Landmarks, Inc. leased 1,775 SF at 551 Congress Street, Suite 107 in Portland from Embrace Home Loans. Reese McFarlane, The Boulos Company; Jim Harnden, Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Pediatric Development Center leased 4,271± SF at 15 Lund Road in Falmouth from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, and Cameron Foster, The Dunham Group.

Maine Health leased 9,700± SF from Rockland Plaza Realty Corp. at Rockland Plaza in Rockland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Charles Craig, The Dunham Group.

CG Food and Events, LLC leased 3,240± SF at 238 Gorham Road in Scarborough from PZM Development, LLC. Greg Hastings II, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Blue Link Wireless, LLC leased 2,513± SF at 63 Marginal Way in Portland. Kimberly Veilleux of Porta & Co.; Charlie Craig of The Dunham Group.

Winnies Beauty Salon LLC. has leased 1,239 SF at 200 Gorham Road in South Portland from CPSP, LLC. Jackson Baumann and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Pediatric Development Center leased 4,271± SF at 15 Lund Road in Saco from Ironside Sports Center, LLC. Greg Boulos and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Malcolm Bedell d/b/a Ancho Honey leased 1,365± SF at 153 New County Road in Thomaston from Midcoast Development, LLC. Noah Stebbins and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Bake My Day, Inc. leased 2,285± SF at 327 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth from Hillway Property Management. Kimberly Veilleux of Porta & Co.; Katie Allen Breggia of The Dunham Group.

