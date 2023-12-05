Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a fully renovated, 4,200± SF estate on more than 11 acres. With its unique charm and luxurious amenities, this circa 1839 property is an ideal retreat for both private and commercial use: an excellent opportunity for a bed and breakfast, with ample indoor and outdoor space for events.

Antique Country Estate is at 353 Bell Hill Road in Otisfield, a picturesque town in Western Maine, surrounded by hills, valleys, and blueberry fields, with views of the White Mountains and Oxford Hills. The landscaped grounds feature a healthy vegetable garden and bountiful apple, pear, and peach trees.

Major renovations have been completed through every inch of the home, totaling $1.5 million. The interior boasts refined original wide pine floors, a state-of-the-art kitchen featuring top-of-the-line Sub Zero appliances, granite countertops, and a corner dining area with mountain views. The newly added basement offers two cedar closets, central heating, and air systems. The historic barn has been preserved with a new structure and insulated support system, and a massive, custom fireplace adds a touch of luxury.

Otisfield is home to Thompson Lake, Pleasant Lake, and Saturday Pond, which rank amongst the cleanest in the state. Also on Bell Hill Road are the Bell Hill Town Hall, the Bell Hill Meeting House, and the Bell Hill one room schoolhouse, all of which are listed on the National Historic Register.

SALE PRICE: $2.5 Million

This listing is represented by Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Cheri at 207-240-6844 | cheri@malonecb.com or Brandon at 207-415-7982 | brandon@malonecb.com.

