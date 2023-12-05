SALES

Industrial

Rock City Employee Cooperative purchased a 2,250± SF warehouse at 16 Rockport Park Center in Rockport from 86 Chestnut Street, LLC. Jessica Estes and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Brian Wickenden of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Capital Properties, LLC bought a 151,470± SF, five-building industrial portfolio at 392, 400, and 420 Warren Avenue in Portland, 80 Kittyhawk Drive in Auburn, and 37 Godsoe Rd in Bangor from K & R Realty Associates, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; T.C. Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group.

Land

All Purpose Storage Gorham LLC bought 26.73± AC at 0 Ossipee Trail, Gorham from Gerdisch Revocable Trust. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Mike Cobb of Colliers International.

Advertisement

GRA Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased 19.9+ AC at Troiano Way in Gardiner from R & S 860 Brunswick Avenue, LLC. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

The City of Saco bought 1.44± AC at 142 Main Street in Saco from BSG Properties, LLC. Greg Hastings II of The Dunham Group; Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Office

Cumberland County, Maine purchased a 32,532± SF building at 27 Northport Drive in Portland from Martin’s Point Health Care, Inc. Nate Stevens and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

33 Pleasant, LLC purchased a 3,761± SF building at 22 Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls from the Town of Mechanic Falls. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Elaine Prate of Meservier & Associates.

Residential

Advertisement

12 Lyman Street Realty, LLC bought a 12,960± SF multi-family building at 12 Lyman Street in Berwick from Lyman Landing, LLC. Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Brad Carlson of Northeast Private Client Group.

ReidCorr, LLC bought a 5,400± SF retail & residential building at 185 Port Road, Kennebunk from Revest, LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Prentice Hospitality Group bought a 3,624± restaurant building at 527 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth from Sylton, LLC. Greg Boulos, Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

LeBlanc Partners LLC and Hug’s Italian Restaurant LLC bought a 1,200± SF building at 3001 Town Line Road, Carrabassett Valley from Hug’s Italian Cuisine LLC and Beth Strout. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES

Advertisement

Industrial

Leathers Marine, LLC leased 3,200± SF at 979 Riverside Street in Portland from 987 Riverside, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Office

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Maine leased 3,604± SF at 66 Mussey Road in Scarborough. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Lifeworks Chiropractic Center P.C. leased 2,895± SF at 202 US Route 1 in Falmouth. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Powers, LaPierre, Lizotte Townsend, PA leased 2,852± at 269 US Route One in Falmouth from The Shops at Falmouth Square, LLC. Tom Moulton, Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Advertisement

Group Dynamic, LLC. leased 3,297± SF at 251 US Route 1 in Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann Compass Commercial Brokers.

Ovation renewed its lease of 2,394± SF at 2 Union Street in Portland from Two Union Street LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Realty One Group-Compass leased 1,654± SF at 506 Main Street in Westbrook from Stockhouse Station, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers represented the Landlord.

Dr. Kelsey McDonald leased 2,500± SF of medical office space at 144 US Route One in Scarborough from SPE-AD LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

An undisclosed tenant leased 10,000± SF of office space at 14 Edison Drive in Augusta from J&R Associates, LLC. Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company; Dana Wilber of Geis Realty Group, Inc.

Alternative Wellness Services leased 4,727± SF of office space at 525 Forest Avenue in Portland from DC 509 Forest, LLC. John Finegan, Nate Stevens, and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute leased 2,700± SF of office space at One Monument Square in Portland from Congress Federal Trust, LLC. Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

For Me, LLC leased 712± SF of office space at 725 Main Street in South Portland from Black Fly Properties LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Central Maine Medical leased 2,068± SF at 25-29 Bowdoin St in Manchester from Venetians Inc. Craig Church of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Monaghan Leahy leased 5,749± at 2 Monument Square, Suite 401 in Portland from 800 Northern Corp. Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Crossroads for Women, LLC leased 5,636± at 71 US Route One in Scarborough from Foundation Center, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

E4H – Environments for Health, LLC leased 2,410± at 75 York Street in Portland from Yorkshire, LLC. Jim Harnden, Sam LeGeyt, and Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Advertisement

Christopher Todd Kitchens leased 273± SF of office space at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company

John Manganello leased 135± SF at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Retail

Earthbound Trading Co. leased 1,800± SF at 22 Exchange Street in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Bam Bam Bakery leased 1,961± SF at 125 Bucknam Road in Falmouth from The Antonia Sotiropoulos Revocable Trust. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Zachary and Kristine Leeman leased 3,353± SF of restaurant space at 244 Front Street in Bath from El On Wheels, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

ToothSuite, PA leased 3,000± SF of office/retail space at 1779 Washington Street South in Auburn from Auburn Marketplace, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Noah Stebbins, Derek Miller and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Mark Brodson of Resource Commercial Advisors.

SoPoWorx leased 2,107± SF at 100 Gorham Road in South Portland from TideSmart Realty, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Ian Laskowski of Morrow Hill.

Maine Nails & Spa leased 1,882± SF at 360 US Route One in Scarborough from Willowdale 360, LLC. Cameron Foster and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company.

Night Peanuts, LLC leased 1,710± SF of restaurant space at 91 Anderson Street in Portland from Redfern Bayside, LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Town Fair Tire leased 9,000± SF at Elm Plaza in Waterville from the Waterville Shopping Trust. Dan Plotkin of Northeast Retail Leasing & Management; Charles Craig of The Dunham Group.

Tasty Box, LLC leased 1,188± SF at 327 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth from Lathrop & Lathrop, Inc. Christine Palodino of Keller Williams Realty; Tom Moulton and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: