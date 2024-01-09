Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale or lease a fully renovated 21,540± SF office building in downtown Lewiston, Maine.

Originally constructed in 1911, the building at 64 Lisbon Street underwent a $2 million renovation in 2013 to transform into a modern office space with an elevator.

The anchor tenant is the Lewiston Sun Journal. The 10,000± SF available on the first floor is currently configured as a call center, illuminated by several skylights. In the layout are five private offices, two conference rooms, two restrooms, a kitchen and a large open work area for multiple cubicles.

Lisbon Street represents the heart of Lewiston’s commercial and government center with law offices, the city library, district court, Senator Susan Collins’ office and the corporate offices for Androscoggin Savings Bank.

A variety of popular restaurants and shops include Forage Market, The Vault, Marche, Kimball Street Studios, Dube’s Flowers, Orchid, Mother India, La Bodeguita Cubitalian, J Dostie Jewelers and Bear Bones Beer.

SALE PRICE: $1.7 Million

LEASE RATES: $8/SF NNN



This listing is represented by John Doyon, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact John at 207-450-8003 | john@malonecb.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: