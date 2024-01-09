SALES

Land

TAC Auburn, LP bought three land parcels in Auburn: 4.07± AC at 0 Turner Street from Franklin Property Trust, LLC; 0.46± AC at 197 Turner Street from CATIC Exchange, LLC; 0.93± AC at 1 Center Street from Doris G. Pelletier. Craig Young, CCIM and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Steve Morgan of The Steve Morgan Group represented seller for Center Street transaction.

JCS 18, LLC bought 0.16± AC at 186 Main Street in Auburn from the City of Auburn. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Jennifer Jones and Elizabeth Collins bought 0.8± AC at 130 Park Street in Portland. Tim Millett and Emmet Peoples of Porta & Co.

Bob Miles & Son by Dog House Properties, LLC bought land at 1208 US Route 1, Freeport. Tim Millett and Donald L’Heureux of Porta & Co.

Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC bought 0.89± AC at Eastview Parkway, Lot 5 in Saco from Park North Development, LLC. Sam LeGeyt and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Office

Loon Island, LLC bought a 720± SF building at 45 Portland Rd in Gray from Bell Management LLC. Zach Resnikoff of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Jacob Boyle of F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Residential

Stephen Kheang bought a 3,450± SF multi-unit at 317-319 Valley Street in Portland from Nazir Properties LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Adnan Ahmed of Real Broker.

Jason P. Bird & Kandice R. Medina bought a 5,230± SF, 11-unit building at 39 Marble Avenue in Waldoboro from Miller Street LLC. Noah Stebbins and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Retail

MDG Holdings LLC bought a 12,300± SF building at 290 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from John F Chase Living Trust. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Jerome Properties 29, LLC bought a 5,862± SF building at 29 Dock Square in Kennebunkport from Riverview, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Hoang Tran and Hanh Lam bought a 1,316± SF building at 394 Elm Street in Biddeford from T5 Maine, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Cady Toussaint and Danny Reali of Portside Real Estate Group.

J.A.M.E.S Industries of Lewiston ME, LLC bought a 6,240± SF building at 4 Razel Way in Lewiston from GRE, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Yedi Properties, LLC bought a 2,000± SF building at 137 Longwoods Road in Cumberland from Country Roads, LLC. Emilie Cole, Sotheby’s International Realty; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Freedom Forever Maine, LLC subleased 19,030± SF at 15 Gendron Drive in Lewiston from Modula Inc. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, Nick Lucas and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

M+Z Distribution, LLC leased 4,680± SF at 460 Riverside Street in Portland from BGB Holdings, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

Paragon Wheel Repair leased 9,600± SF at3 Glasgow Road in Scarborough from Gibson Realty, LLC. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Bath Iron Works leased 65,000± SF at 203 Read Street in Portland from Redstone. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Office

Turner Construction leased 1,800± SF at 43 York Street in Portland from J.B. Brown & Sons. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.

Hurst and Company, LLC leased 2,000± SF at 265 Main Street in Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Move Forward PT leased 2,920± SF at 85 E Street in South Portland from 85 E Street LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Polestar Design LLC leased 190± SF at 1 Union Street in Portland from 237 Commercial St LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Sagittarius A* leased 1,800± SF at 136 Commercial Street in Portland from Carroll Block, LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Portsmouth Painting Co. leased 500 SF at 37 Route 236 in Kittery from Blackbird Business Suites, LLC. Zach Resnikoff of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Fieldstack Inc. leased 9,104± SF at 179 John Roberts Road in South Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR of The Boulos Company.

United States Postal Service renewed its lease on 8,958± SF at 400 Congress Street in Portland from PO Square Building LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Tim Kastens of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas.

MaineHealth leased 6,920± SF at 15 Lund Road in Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Greg Boulos and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Learning Works leased 6,300± SF at 190 Riverside Street in Portland from Bounty Development, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

Unity College leased 4,907± SF at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Heartleaf ABA leased 4,100± SF at 16 Commerce Drive in Augusta from Zenith Ultimate Group LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Mark Brodson of Resource Commercial Advisors; Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

Jonathan C Fellers, MD, PA, LLC d/b/a Cortex Behavioral Health leased 3,554± SF at One City Center in Portland from One City Center Associated, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Katie Allen and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Maine Association of Retirees leased 2,257± SF at 157 Capitol Street in Augusta from MPDC I, Inc. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; Tyler Gaudet of Sprague and Curtis.

Flourish Midwifery, LLC leased 1,232± SF at 289 Main Street in South Berwick from Kenney Properties, LLC. Caitlin Burke and Kent White of The Boulos Company.

Samuel M. Sherry, Esq., PA, leased 1,099± SF at 550 Forest Avenue in Portland from SSA Realty, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Andrew Juris of Akers Real Estate.

Adams & Bullock, P.A. leased 1,020± SF at 217 Commercial Street in Portland from Chase Block LLC. John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Joseph Akintunde leased 621± SF at 650 Main Street in South Portland from 650 Main LLC. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Commercial Properties Management leased 5,394± SF at 251 US Route 1 in Falmouth. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers

Retail

Move ME Pilates leased 2,646± SF at 160 Presumpscot Street in Portland from SJ Bruni LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cigarette Shopper leased 2,000± at 138 Main Street in Belfast from Allan Wood Family Trust. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Swish, LLC leased 3,612± SF at 10 Water Street in Waterville from North River Hathaway, LLC. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company; Don Plourde of Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate.

Hurst & Company leased 2,000± SF at 265 Main Street in Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Veronica Swanson & Christopher Kosek leased 1,200± SF at 21 Pleasant Street in Portland from Anadilva Properties LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co leased 1,700± SF at 5 Commercial Street in Portland. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Sri Sai Ram Inc. has leased 4,800± SF at 333 Clarks Pond Parkway in South Portland. Jackson Baumann and Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Nex Gen Fitness leased 27,000± SF at 75 Northport Drive in Portland from Northport Investments, LLC. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

